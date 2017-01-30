Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Jan302017

Two Reports from Boomer in Same Night

DateMonday, January 30, 2017 at 10:54AM

On the same night, one Boomer resident reported an attempted break-in and another Boomer resident reported a prowler. According to the first report, the victim was at home in Boomer with her two children when they heard someone trying to break in a door about 8:30 at night.  Pry marks were found on the door.  No one got inside the house, nothing was stolen, and no injuries were reported. In the second report, a woman reported banging noises outside her house and saw a suspicious vehicle. Sheriff’s Deputies searched the area but found no one.  The Wilkes Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

