Monday
Jan302017

WCC Law Enforcement Training Gets Donation from Iredell

DateMonday, January 30, 2017 at 10:45AM

The Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Wilkes Community College received a donation of 100 out-of-service body armor units from Iredell County. The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved the donation at its January 17 meeting. WCC’s law enforcement training will use the vests in practical exercises and assume all liability once it takes ownership. Iredell County officials said that the sheriff’s office destroys expired gear to prevent possible reuse “because ballistic gear can present a potential threat in the wrong hands if sold at a surplus sale. It is instead retired.” Gregory A. Minton, chair of Public Safety at WCC, said, “I ask all law enforcement agencies if they have surplus equipment to donate...” He said that the college has received donations in the past from North Wilkesboro Police Department; Wilkesboro Police Department; and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

