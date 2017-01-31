Subscribe to our Content

Carolina Farm Credit Photo Contest

The Carolina Farm Credit Calendar Photo Contest is underway at CarolinaFarmCredit.com. Members, employees, and friends of Carolina Farm Credit can submit photos via the website until May 31, 2017. The top photos will be chosen and will be displayed for voting on the Carolina Farm Credit website later this year. The top three winners will receive cash prizes and will be featured in the 2018 Carolina Farm Credit photo calendar. See the Carolina Farm Credit website for a complete list of contest rules. Carolina Farm Credit serves over 9,200 members in NC.  The association’s territory covers the western half of North Carolina, with branch offices located in several western NC areas including in the Town of Wilkesboro.

