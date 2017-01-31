Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Poultry Workshop for Youth at WCC | Main | Carolina Farm Credit Photo Contest »
Tuesday
Jan312017

Farmers Event in Raleigh Thursday

DateTuesday, January 31, 2017 at 9:57AM

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is hosting two events for farmers and agribusinesses Feb. 2 in the Holshouser Building at the State Fairgrounds. The 12th annual Agricultural Development Forum will focus on the 2017 economic outlook for N.C. agriculture. It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Following lunch, the department will host an information session on agricultural energy market opportunities for N.C. farmers. Admission to both events is free and lunch will be provided, but registration is requested by Jan. 31. Register online at www.ncagr.gov/agforum. Both events are being held in conjunction with the Southern Farm Show.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.