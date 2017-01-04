County Commissioners' Meeting: Farming and Health
At the Wilkes County Commissioners meeting this week, Commissioners approved extending the property listing period to March 1, 2017. For the Wilkes Voluntary Agriculture District Annual Report, Chairman Claude Shew reported that of the 58 enrolled there are 1154 parcels of 6,747 acres. 5600 acres or 84 percent are traditional farm land, 1000 acres or 15 percent are forestry land, and about 45 acres or 1 percent is horticulture. The Wilkes Voluntary Ag District told Commissioners they had plans to host a Cattlemen's meeting, and they help farmers develop conservation plans. The County Commissioners also approved a grant of 1300 dollars to the Health Dept from the Women's and Children's Branch to assist with the purchase of supplies in the Family Planning Clinic. No county money was involved with that grant.
