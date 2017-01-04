Subscribe to our Content

« NC Speaker Says NC Business Climate Looking Good | Main | SAFE Offices and SAFE Spot Move Due to Flooding »
Wednesday
Jan042017

Gov McCrory's Statement on His Term

DateWednesday, January 4, 2017 at 9:51AM

Governor Pat McCrory released a statement concerning his 4-year term. Since Governor Pat McCrory entered office in January 2013, North Carolina's economy added 300,000 new jobs, the state experienced one of the largest drops in unemployment in the country, $2.6 billion in debt for federal unemployment insurance was paid off, personal income and business taxes were cut, teacher pay was significantly increased, transportation funding was revolutionized and $2 billion was invested in our education, parks, National Guard and other infrastructure through the Connect NC bond. These accomplishments are among many mentioned by Governor McCrory in a video message released this week.

