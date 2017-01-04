Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Jan042017

NC Speaker Says NC Business Climate Looking Good

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 9:52AM

From the NC Speaker of the House Pro Tem:  North Carolina Business Climate Fair Weather Alert.  In 2010, for the first time in 140 years, the voters gave the North Carolina House and Senate clear, historic Republican majorities. Stam says since then, improvements in the economic climate have been remarkable.  In 2011 the state sales tax rate was reduced from 5.75% to 4.75%, a 16% reduction in that rate (although there have been some add backs to the base). The total amount collected over the first four fiscal years was $4 billion less from consumers. Reduction of the corporate income tax rate from 6.9% in 2011 to 3% starting January 1, 2017. Reduction in the personal income tax rate from a top rate of over 7% in 2011 to 5.499% rate in 2017. The Census Bureau reported in the spring of 2016 that since 2013 North Carolina has had the fastest growing economy in the nation.

