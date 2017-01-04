Wilkes DSS and Heating Assistance
According to DSS Director John Blevins says that people were lined up at the door Tuesday morning to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance now available through the Wilkes DSS. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is accepting applications for the state's Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). All households needing assistance may apply now - March 31, 2017, or until funds are exhausted. As of yesterday morning, Wilkes DSS has issued over $129,000 in assistance to 301 households with about $211,000 in funds remaining. The energy assistance program is a federally-funded program and provides a one-time payment directly to the utility company to help eligible households pay their heating bills. For more information, Wilkes Department of Social Services.
