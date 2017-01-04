Woman Shoots Boyfriend in Leg
The woman called 911 after shooting her boyfriend in the leg. Wilkes Sheriff's Deputies arrived to a residence in Purlear just before midnight on New Year's Day. The 45-year-old white male was on the floor in the garage with a gunshot wound to his left leg. The weapon was secured before First Responders and EMS were allowed to treat the victim who was transported to WRMC. The shooter, Kelly Denise Kibley, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in an enclosed area.
