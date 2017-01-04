Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Tools Stolen in Break-In »
Wednesday
Jan042017

Woman Shoots Boyfriend in Leg

DateWednesday, January 4, 2017 at 9:56AM

The woman called 911 after shooting her boyfriend in the leg.  Wilkes Sheriff's Deputies arrived to a residence in Purlear just before midnight on New Year's Day.  The 45-year-old white male was on the floor in the garage with a gunshot wound to his left leg.  The weapon was secured before First Responders and EMS were allowed to treat the victim who was transported to WRMC.  The shooter, Kelly Denise Kibley, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in an enclosed area. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.