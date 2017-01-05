Subscribe to our Content

Foxx Sworn In and Working in New Congress

DateThursday, January 5, 2017 at 9:26AM

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., this week was sworn in to her seventh term as the representative of North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. Foxx voted for Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to serve as Speaker of the House. Foxx also got right to work by teaming with Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, to introduce legislation. “Every year Washington imposes thousands of rules on local governments and small businesses. Hidden in those rules are costly mandates that stretch state and city budgets and make it harder for businesses to hire,” said Foxx. H.R. 50, the Unfunded Mandates Information and Transparency Act, would increase transparency about the costs imposed by unfunded mandates on to local governments and small businesses. Foxx has introduced this legislation in the past five Congresses, and it has successfully passed the House with bipartisan support on four separate occasions.

