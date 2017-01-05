Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jan052017

NC Health Says: Get Healthy

DateThursday, January 5, 2017 at 9:26AM

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services encourages adding healthy and smart lifestyle choices to New Year’s resolutions for the coming year. Eat Smart Move More NC encourages North Carolinians to make healthier food and to increase physical activity. Individuals can strengthen their immune system and reduce the likelihood of weight gain by learning how to read nutrition labels, creating smaller servings of food, and setting aside time each day to exercise. For information, visit: www.myeatsmartmovemore.com.

