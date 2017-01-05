Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jan052017

No Tag and Drugs

Thursday, January 5, 2017

The vehicle was stolen and the driver had drugs.  A Wilkes Sheriff's Deputy stopped a truck on 6th Street in North Wilkesboro for not displaying a license tag.  The driver, Austin Harrold, was arrested and charged with driving with license revoked and no insurance.  Later, the Deputy determined that the truck Harrold was driving had been reported stolen.  A search of the vehicle revealed a gun under the driver's seat, a baggie of meth, and baggies.  Harrold was also charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver meth and carrying a concealed weapon.

