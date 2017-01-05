Songwriting Contest at Merlefest
MerleFest, set for April 27-30, 2017, has assembled a distinguished team of songwriters –Mark “Brink” Brinkman, Maya de Vitry and Joseph Terrell – to judge the on-site final round of this year’s Chris Austin Songwriting Contest. Now in its 25th year, the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest is for aspiring writers to have their original songs heard and judged by a panel of Nashville music industry professionals. The first place winners will receive $500 cash from MerleFest and a performance slot on the Cabin Stage on Friday night at MerleFest 2017. The deadline to enter the contest is February 1, 2017. Aspiring songwriters may submit entries to the contest using the online entry form at merlefest.org or by mailing MerleFest/CASC, PO Box 120, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.
