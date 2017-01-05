Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jan052017

Vehicle Vandalisms and Damages

DateThursday, January 5, 2017 at 9:28AM

The Wilkes Sheriff's Office had several theft from vehicle reports before Christmas but now it's vandalism of vehicles.  A Rock Creek Church Road, North Wilkesboro resident reported that someone caused 450 dollars in damages to his car during the overnight hours.  Two tires were slashed, a window was damaged, and the paint was scratched.  Another report from North Wilkesboro came in from a Myers Park Lane resident.  This time the victim reported that during the overnight hours someone keyed the back and rear of their car causing 750 dollars in damages.  No suspects were listed with either report.

