Friday
Jan062017

Arrested for Bathroom Fires

DateFriday, January 6, 2017 at 9:32AM

A North Wilkesboro woman has been arrested for setting fires in area bathrooms.  Recently, bathroom fires were reported at Marshall's and at Walmart.  Wilkesboro Police investigated the incidents and after viewing surveillance video were able to identify a suspect.  The woman was questioned and admitted to starting the fires.  25-year-old Megan Wolfe was arrested and charged with 4 felony counts of burning personal property.  She was taken to the Wilkes County Jail where bond was set at $20,000. 

