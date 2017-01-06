Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jan062017

Getting Rid of Christmas Trees

Friday, January 6, 2017

Dragging your heels on taking down the Christmas tree? Here’s a fact that may motivate you: Nearly 40 percent of U.S. home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is strongly encouraging people to remove Christmas trees from their homes promptly after the holiday season. NFPA statistics show that Christmas tree fires are not common, but when they do occur, they’re much more likely to be serious. On annual average, one of every 34 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to one death per 142 total reported home structure fires. NFPA recommends using the local community’s recycling program for tree disposal, if possible; trees should not be put in the garage or left outside.

