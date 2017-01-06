New 18-21 Foster Service Through DSS
At the Wilkes County Commissioners meeting this week, Wilkes DSS Director John Blevins explained a new service for those in foster care. Teens in foster care in North Carolina may now continue receiving support services from their 18th to their 21st birthdays through Foster Care 18 to 21, which began January 1. "Many young adults in foster care are not prepared for self-sufficiency by age 18," said N.C. Senior Director for Social Services and County Operations Wayne Black. Young adults choosing to receive these services are more likely to obtain a high school diploma and enroll in college, and they are less likely to become involved in the criminal justice system. Those who exit foster care at age 18 are able to return to the Foster Care 18 to 21 program at a later date as long as they have not reached their 21st birthday. The Foster Care 18 to 21 program is a result of the 2015 session of the N.C. General Assembly. Wilkes County currently has 214 children in Foster Care.
