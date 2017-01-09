Blood Drives in Wilkes
The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 37,000 fewer donations were given in November and December than expected, including nearly 950 here in the Carolinas Blood Services Region. Donations are critically needed now so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments. In Wilkes this month there are 4 Red Cross Blood Drives planned. East Wilkes Middle School on January 12 from 2:30 til 7; Bethel Baptist Church in Hays on January 21 from 9:30 til 2; Sweet Frog of Wilkesboro on the 25th from 2:30 til 7; and Temple Hill United Methodist Church on Somers Road on the 26th from 3 til 7:30.
Reader Comments