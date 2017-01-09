Larceny and Embezzlement
A Lenoir woman was arrested in Wilkes on larceny by employee and embezzlement. Wilkesboro Police were called to Belk concerning one of their managers stealing from the store. The employee had used the company card to purchase items for herself and she had taken things from the store. Some of the thefts were caught on store surveillance. The woman admitted to her crimes and returned some of the stolen property. Pamela Morris was arrested for felony larceny and felony embezzlement. Her bond was set at 7500 dollars.
