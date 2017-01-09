Subscribe to our Content

NC Maybe Expanding Wildlife Refuge

DateMonday, January 9, 2017 at 10:07AM

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks public input on its proposal to expand the acquisition boundary for Roanoke River National Wildlife Refuge.  “The Roanoke River corridor offers  important bottomland hardwood habitat to many species of birds, mammals, fish and plants,” said Matt Connolly, manager of Roanoke River National Wildlife Refuge.  This proposal is to expand the acquisition boundary of Roanoke River National Wildlife Refuge. The Service is currently seeking public input on the proposed expansion. Comments may also be emailed to roanokerivernwr@fws.gov

