Public Hearing on Roadside Trash Planned in Wilkes
At the Wilkes County Commissioners meeting last week, there was a discussion among Commissioners about the trash littering roadways in Wilkes, especially along the sides of Hwy 268. Commissioner Keith Elmore called for a public hearing regarding the roadside trash, how to enforce littering ordinances on the books, and possible fines. A Public Hearing regarding roadside trash will be held before the next Commissioners' meeting at 6:50pm on January 17 in the County Office Building.
