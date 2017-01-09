Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Larceny and Embezzlement | Main | Wilkes Health FIT for Families Meet Tomorrow »
Monday
Jan092017

Public Hearing on Roadside Trash Planned in Wilkes

DateMonday, January 9, 2017 at 10:10AM

At the Wilkes County Commissioners meeting last week, there was a discussion among Commissioners about the trash littering roadways in Wilkes, especially along the sides of Hwy 268.  Commissioner Keith Elmore called for a public hearing regarding the roadside trash, how to enforce littering ordinances on the books, and possible fines.  A Public Hearing regarding roadside trash will be held before the next Commissioners' meeting at 6:50pm on January 17 in the County Office Building.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.