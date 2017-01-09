Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Jan092017

WCC Small Business Center

DateMonday, January 9, 2017 at 10:08AM

The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has a variety of seminars scheduled for January and February that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are offered at no charge to participants. Attendees must pre-register for seminars.  Small Business Taxes –January 19 and  How to Make Money on eBay – January 24,  How to Market Your Small Business.  To learn more about the Small Business Center and seminars, call 336-838-6166Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System

