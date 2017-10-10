Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Oct102017

Break-In and Assault Over the Weekend

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call concerning a break-in and assault on Friday night.  This time the break-in was at a house in Moravian Falls.  The victims reported the suspect broke through the front door.  The suspect was intoxicated, assaulted one homeowner, and threatened two others in the house before leaving.  Nothing was reported stolen.  Sheriff’s Officials have a description of the suspect and his vehicle.  That investigation is continuing. 

