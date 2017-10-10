NC Recovery from Hurricane Matthew
In October 2016, most models projected Hurricane Matthew inundated the eastern North Carolina with torrential rains and storm surge, producing historic levels of flooding for days after the storm. One year after the hurricane, North Carolina has made significant progress toward recovering from the storm. To date, survivors have received nearly $555 million in federal disaster assistance. Nearly 29,700 survivors visited 38 disaster recovery centers. Many survivors have successfully returned home thanks to volunteers from North Carolina and across the country who have donated their time and skills.
