WCC Golf Tournament
The 34th Annual Henry Moore Scholarship Golf Classic, which supports the Wilkes Community College Foundation, was held last week. Proceeds from the 34th tournament totaled approximately $22,000. The golf tournament is named for the late Henry Moore, who was an avid golfer and a strong supporter of the college. Proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit students at WCC with student scholarships. Since 1984, the Henry Moore Scholarship Golf Classic, held at Oakwoods Country Club, has contributed approximately $593,346 to the WCC Foundation that supports Wilkes Community College.
