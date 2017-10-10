Subscribe to our Content

« House Fire Fatality in Wilkes | Main | Yes, There Was A Tornado in Wilkes »
Tuesday
Oct102017

Wilkes Burglary and Shooting

DateTuesday, October 10, 2017 at 11:39AM

The Wilkes Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a burglary and shooting.  Deputies arrived to a house on Greenhorn Road in Roaring River and found 52-year-old Daniel Walters, Sr., suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.  Walters, who lives at the house in Roaring River, is disabled.  He was shot inside his house near his bedroom.  There were other people in the house when deputies arrived.  Walters was transported to the hospital. The initial report did not give further details.  There is information on a suspect; the investigation is still underway.  

