Yes, There Was A Tornado in Wilkes
The National Weather Service has confirmed a EF-1 Tornado touched down in Wilkes Sunday night. The National Weather Service inspected damage in Wilkes. Initially, they were unsure if the storm damage Sunday night was a tornado, straight line winds, or other weather event. The downsized but still destructive Hurricane Nate passing to our west brought on the storms with heavy rain and strong winds. Trees and power lines were downed in multiple western North Carolina counties including Wilkes. At least one Wilkes fire department was called out to tornado damage in the Summit Road area Sunday evening. Again, The National Weather Service determined an EF-1 Tornado did hit Wilkes Sunday.
