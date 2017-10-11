Subscribe to our Content

Baptist Medical Gets Grants to Study Kidney Transplants

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded two five-year grants to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center worth more than $5 million to prospectively study the effects of a genetic variation in organ donors that appears to contribute to survival of kidneys after transplantation. Kidneys transplanted from deceased African-American donors fail more rapidly compared to kidneys transplanted from deceased European- American donors. Reasons for this are unknown. Thus, the grants for the study at Baptist. UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center is also participating in this study.

