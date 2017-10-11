Fatal House Fire Tuesday in Wilkes
On Tuesday October 10, 2017, at approximately 1:58 pm the Wilkes County Communications Center received a call regarding a structure fire with possible entrapment at 134 Camp Branch Road in the Hays Community. Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched along with Emergency Medical Service. Firefighters arrived minutes later to find the home on fire. Jason Lee Mahaffey w/m 38 years old was located, deceased, in the upstairs section of the home. Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office personnel are on the scene along with the State Bureau of Investigation. Investigators are attempting to determine an origin and cause of the fire. The investigation continues. No further information to be released at this time.
