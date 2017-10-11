Month-Long Theft
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating an interesting over time theft. A Traphill resident contacted the Sheriff's Office to report over $14,000 in property was stolen from his house over the past month. Stolen property includes flatscreen TV's, multiple long guns and pistols, chainsaws, carburetors, old pocket knives, old coins, Confederate currency, a pocket watch, and a bag of marbles. Again the theft took place over the course of a month, no suspects were listed, the investigation is continuing.
