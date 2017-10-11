Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Fatal House Fire Tuesday in Wilkes | Main | Coins and Guns Stolen »
Wednesday
Oct112017

Month-Long Theft

DateWednesday, October 11, 2017 at 12:50PM

The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating an interesting over time theft.  A Traphill resident contacted the Sheriff's Office to report over $14,000 in property was stolen from his house over the past month.  Stolen property includes flatscreen TV's, multiple long guns and pistols, chainsaws, carburetors, old pocket knives, old coins, Confederate currency, a pocket watch, and a bag of marbles.  Again the theft took place over the course of a month, no suspects were listed, the investigation is continuing.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.