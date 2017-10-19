Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Oct192017

Attempted Business Break-In

DateThursday, October 19, 2017 at 1:01PM

They didn't get in, but there was damage to the door.  Wilkesboro Police were called this week to investigate an attempted break-in at River Street Tobacco.  Someone tried during the overnight hours to break-in through a side door.  The handle on the door was beaten off with a blunt object.  The suspect did not gain entrance inside the store and nothing was reported stolen.  However, damages were estimated at $350.  Store surveillance did reveal a possible suspect; the investigation is continuing.

