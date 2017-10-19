Attempted Business Break-In
They didn't get in, but there was damage to the door. Wilkesboro Police were called this week to investigate an attempted break-in at River Street Tobacco. Someone tried during the overnight hours to break-in through a side door. The handle on the door was beaten off with a blunt object. The suspect did not gain entrance inside the store and nothing was reported stolen. However, damages were estimated at $350. Store surveillance did reveal a possible suspect; the investigation is continuing.
Reader Comments