Thursday
Oct192017

Tag Team Arrest

Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 1:00PM

It was a tag team effort by the Wilkes Sheriff's Office and the Elkin Police Department to arrest a man on drug charges.  As a result of an ongoing investigation, 75-year-old Donald Meade Lewis of Reeves Lane in Elkin was arrested and charged with three counts of sell and deliver; four counts of maintain a dwelling for a controlled substances; four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver; four counts of dispense medication without a license; and one count of trafficking opium or heroin.  Wilkes Deputies and Elkin Police served the warrant, searched the house, and arrested Lewis who was taken to the Surry County Jail.

