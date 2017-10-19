Tag Team Arrest
It was a tag team effort by the Wilkes Sheriff's Office and the Elkin Police Department to arrest a man on drug charges. As a result of an ongoing investigation, 75-year-old Donald Meade Lewis of Reeves Lane in Elkin was arrested and charged with three counts of sell and deliver; four counts of maintain a dwelling for a controlled substances; four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver; four counts of dispense medication without a license; and one count of trafficking opium or heroin. Wilkes Deputies and Elkin Police served the warrant, searched the house, and arrested Lewis who was taken to the Surry County Jail.
