Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Wilkes Forum on Abuse | Main | Fake Check Investigation »
Monday
Oct022017

Make Bond and Back to Shoplifting

DateMonday, October 2, 2017 at 12:20PM

He made bond and was released from jail on one day and back to shoplifting the next.  Wilkesboro Police were called regarding a white male who had left a local store with multiple items without paying.  Surveillance video was used to identify the man who had been released from jail on bond the day before the shoplifting.  While Police were obtaining warrants for his arrest, the same man came back to the same store and again stole multiple items.  In all, the man stole over 600 dollars in merchandise from the store.  Warrants have been issued and his arrest is pending.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.