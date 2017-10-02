Make Bond and Back to Shoplifting
He made bond and was released from jail on one day and back to shoplifting the next. Wilkesboro Police were called regarding a white male who had left a local store with multiple items without paying. Surveillance video was used to identify the man who had been released from jail on bond the day before the shoplifting. While Police were obtaining warrants for his arrest, the same man came back to the same store and again stole multiple items. In all, the man stole over 600 dollars in merchandise from the store. Warrants have been issued and his arrest is pending.
