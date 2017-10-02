Wilkes Forum on Abuse
There was a Wilkes County Leadership Forum on Opioid Abuse Friday in Wilkesboro. The Forum was to help better understand Opioid overdose and addition and the impact on our community. Wilkes Health Director Ann Absher says this is a huge problem that affects everyone. Dr. Craig Martin explained addiction is a primary chronic disease where the brain is literally changed by the misuse of narcotics. There are stages to the disease of addiction and Dr. Martin said education and treatment is the key. DSS Director John Blevins explained over 70 percent of kids in Foster Care come from drug abuse homes. Blevins asked for more prevention programs. Sheriff Chris Shew said the addiction problem locally has filled the jail with addicts who are sick thus causing a financial drain on county funds for medical costs. According to the SBI, overdose deaths in NC are up over 300 percent. NC is ranked 13th of the 50 states for most prescribed pain meds, and 1 in 100 babies in NC are born having withdraw from drugs. County Commissioner Chair Greg Minton says there's no silver bullet, but we need to start with awareness and education at the local level. AIR
