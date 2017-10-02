Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC Capitol Police Celebrate 50 Years | Main | Make Bond and Back to Shoplifting »
Monday
Oct022017

Wilkes Forum on Abuse

DateMonday, October 2, 2017 at 12:21PM

There was a Wilkes County Leadership Forum on Opioid Abuse Friday in Wilkesboro. The Forum was to help better understand Opioid overdose and addition and the impact on our community.  Wilkes Health Director Ann Absher says this is a huge problem that affects everyone.  Dr. Craig Martin explained addiction is a primary chronic disease where the brain is literally changed by the misuse of narcotics.  There are stages to the disease of addiction and Dr. Martin said education and treatment is the key.  DSS Director John Blevins explained over 70 percent of kids in Foster Care come from drug abuse homes.  Blevins asked for more prevention programs.  Sheriff Chris Shew said the addiction problem locally has filled the jail with addicts who are sick thus causing a financial drain on county funds for medical costs.  According to the SBI, overdose deaths in NC are up over 300 percent.  NC is ranked 13th of the 50 states for most prescribed pain meds, and 1 in 100 babies in NC are born having withdraw from drugs.  County Commissioner Chair Greg Minton says there's no silver bullet, but we need to start with awareness and education at the local level.  AIR

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.