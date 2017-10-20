3-Vehicle Wreck and No Injuries
A 3-vehicle wreck this week on Hwy 421 resulted in damages but no injuries. According to the NC Hwy Patrol investigation, Mando Martinez of Benson was driving a pickup and pulling a trailer. He was traveling west Wednesday on Hwy 421 near the Clingman Exit. Martinez was only traveling about 30 mph when he was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer driven by Amilio Carter of Tennessee. A third driver tried to avoid flying debris and hit the median cable. The big rig ended up on top of the trailer pulled by the pickup. No injuries to either of the three drivers was reported. However, westbound traffic was blocked for over an hour.
