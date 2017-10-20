Subscribe to our Content

« 3-Vehicle Wreck and No Injuries | Main | Early Voting Is Now Through Nov 4 »
Friday
Oct202017

Kids and Cub Creek Fishing Tomorrow

DateFriday, October 20, 2017 at 12:36PM

Bring the kids to Cub Creek Park from 9 til noon tomorrow for Troutacular Kids’ Fishing Day. Approximately 900 Rainbow and Brook Trout will be stocked as part of the event. There will also be two archery activities, food, and other kids’ activities.  Fishing supplies distributed courtesy of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission and Wilkes County Public Library. The Troutacular Kids’ Fishing Day is open to youth age 15 and under. Parents or guardians must be present with their children at all times. For children without fishing gear, a limited number of loaner poles and equipment will be available on a first-come, first serve basis. Youth age 15 and under do not need a fishing license. Those age 16 and older are welcome to fish after 12 noon Saturday with a valid fishing license. ADULTS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO FISH UNTIL NOON ON THE DAY OF THE EVENT. The registration and information booth will be located at the South Bridge Street entrance to Cub Creek Park. 

