Friday
Oct202017

Register Now for the WCC Fire College

DateFriday, October 20, 2017 at 12:33PM

Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Northwest Fire & Rescue College scheduled to take place on November 3-5, 2017, on the campus of Wilkes Community College. The three-day training for emergency personnel is sponsored by the Wilkes Firefighter’s Association, the Wilkes Rescue Squad and Wilkes Community College.  The Northwest Fire & Rescue College is a weekend school held the first weekend in November. This school offers multiple classes to meet the needs and demands of the entire emergency services community.  For a complete list of courses with days, times, instructors, credit hours, prerequisites and required equipment, visit www.wilkescc.edu/wdce/fire-service/northwest-fire-rescue-college/; or call 336-838-6474 or shmiles615@wilkescc.edu.

