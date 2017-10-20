Register Now for the WCC Fire College
Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Northwest Fire & Rescue College scheduled to take place on November 3-5, 2017, on the campus of Wilkes Community College. The three-day training for emergency personnel is sponsored by the Wilkes Firefighter’s Association, the Wilkes Rescue Squad and Wilkes Community College. The Northwest Fire & Rescue College is a weekend school held the first weekend in November. This school offers multiple classes to meet the needs and demands of the entire emergency services community. For a complete list of courses with days, times, instructors, credit hours, prerequisites and required equipment, visit www.wilkescc.edu/wdce/fire-service/northwest-fire-rescue-college/; or call 336-838-6474 or shmiles615@wilkescc.edu.
