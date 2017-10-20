Subscribe to our Content

Main | 3-Vehicle Wreck and No Injuries »
Friday
Oct202017

Shoplifting a Clothes Dryer

DateFriday, October 20, 2017 at 12:37PM

Stores that sell appliances encourage you to stop by and pick out one, but they also encourage you to pay for it before leaving the store.  This was not what a recent customer or shoplifter did at a local store.  Wilkesboro Police were called to Aarons this week.  A white male entered the store, found the dryers, and began pushing one out the door to his truck.  Store management went out to confront the man, who now had the dryer on the back of his pickup.  A dryer the man had not paid for. Store staff grabbed the dryer off the truck as the man drove off.  The identity of the man is unknown at this time, but Wilkesboro Police are continuing to investigate. 

