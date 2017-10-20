Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Oct202017

Teen Driver Safety Week

Friday, October 20, 2017

Governor Cooper proclaimed this week as Teen Driver Safety Week to highlight motor vehicle crashes as being the leading cause of death of teenagers in North Carolina, ahead of all other types of injury, disease or violence. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program is stressing the “5 to Drive” campaign which gives parents tips on how to address the five most dangerous and deadly driving behaviors: alcohol, no seat belt, distracted driving, speeding, and extra passengers. In 2016, 87 teenaged drivers ages 15 to 19 years old were killed and another 10,453 were injured in North Carolina. Forty-two of those killed were not using their seat belt at the time of the crash and 49 were speeding. This year to date, 48 teens have lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes. Parents can find more information about talking to their young drivers at https://www.safercar.gov/parents/TeenDriving/fivetodrive.htm

