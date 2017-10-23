Subscribe to our Content

« Opioid Addiction In Wilkes | Main | Wilkes Student Group Anniversary »
Oct232017

Candidates Locally in Upcoming Election

Monday, October 23, 2017

A Municipal Election will be held November 7 in Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro, and Ronda.  In Wilkesboro, three people have filed for two Town Council seats:  Nellie Hubbard Archibald, Russ Ferree and Claude Andrew “Andy” Soots.  All Wilkesboro councilmen serve four-year terms.  For North Wilkesboro, six people have filed to fill either of two commissioners seats.  Those candidates are:  Angela J. Day, Debbie Ferguson, Bart Hayes, Rob Horn, Michael Parsons and Larry S. Taylor. Two filed for North Wilkesboro mayor:  Adam Higdon and incumbent Robert L. Johnson. All North Wilkesboro commissioners and the mayor serve four-year terms. In Ronda, three have filed for Commissioner:  Rheajean Benge, Gene Fowler, and Helen T. Porter. One stop voting is going on now through November 4 at the Wilkes County Board of Elections. Mail-out absentee ballots are available from the Wilkes Board of Elections office through October 31. Election Day is November 7.

