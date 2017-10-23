Candidates Locally in Upcoming Election
A Municipal Election will be held November 7 in Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro, and Ronda. In Wilkesboro, three people have filed for two Town Council seats: Nellie Hubbard Archibald, Russ Ferree and Claude Andrew “Andy” Soots. All Wilkesboro councilmen serve four-year terms. For North Wilkesboro, six people have filed to fill either of two commissioners seats. Those candidates are: Angela J. Day, Debbie Ferguson, Bart Hayes, Rob Horn, Michael Parsons and Larry S. Taylor. Two filed for North Wilkesboro mayor: Adam Higdon and incumbent Robert L. Johnson. All North Wilkesboro commissioners and the mayor serve four-year terms. In Ronda, three have filed for Commissioner: Rheajean Benge, Gene Fowler, and Helen T. Porter. One stop voting is going on now through November 4 at the Wilkes County Board of Elections. Mail-out absentee ballots are available from the Wilkes Board of Elections office through October 31. Election Day is November 7.
