Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Wilkes Student Group Anniversary | Main | Wilkes Hall Of Fame Taking Nominations »
Monday
Oct232017

Give Blood Locally to Help Cancer Patients

DateMonday, October 23, 2017 at 12:29PM

You may know that breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women, but did you know giving blood is a way to support those fighting cancer? During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the American Red Cross is encouraging the community to give blood for cancer patients and others.  Upcoming blood drives in Wilkes this week:  In North Wilkesboro 10/26/2017  2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Baptist Home Church, 2367 Sparta Road and 10/27/2017  2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars  Post 1142 at 802 Beech Street.  

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.