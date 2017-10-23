Give Blood Locally to Help Cancer Patients
You may know that breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women, but did you know giving blood is a way to support those fighting cancer? During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the American Red Cross is encouraging the community to give blood for cancer patients and others. Upcoming blood drives in Wilkes this week: In North Wilkesboro 10/26/2017 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Baptist Home Church, 2367 Sparta Road and 10/27/2017 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1142 at 802 Beech Street.
