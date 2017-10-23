Merlefest Volunteer Applications & Songwriting
MerleFest is now accepting online applications for their volunteer program. MerleFest is an annual homecoming of musicians and music fans that takes place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. MerleFest 2018 is slated for April 26-29. Volunteers may choose to work a specific number of days or the entire four-day festival. In exchange for working a three- to five-hour shift, volunteers will receive free entry in the festival for that day. Those who are interested in volunteering can apply online at MerleFest.org/volunteer. MerleFest is also accepting entries for the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest (CASC) now. Songwriters may submit entries to (www.merlefest.org/ChrisAustinSongwritingContest/). The deadline to enter is February 1, 2018.
Reader Comments