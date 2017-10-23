Opioid Addiction In Wilkes

Monday, October 23, 2017 at 12:32PM

It's called an epidemic in our country and in our state--Opioid Addiction. Wilkesboro Police were called to a local motel last week regarding an unresponsive overdose patient. Police found a white male in the doorway of the room. A woman there said she thought the man had shot up heroin. Another filled syringe was retrieved as evidence and sent to the SBI Lab for testing. The man was taken to Wilkes Medical and was said to be alert and responsive. Just last month, a Wilkes County Leadership Forum on Opioid Abuse was held in Wilkesboro. Wilkes Health Director Ann Absher said this is a huge problem that affects everyone. DSS Director John Blevins explained over 70 percent of kids in Foster Care come from drug abuse homes. Sheriff Chris Shew said the addiction problem locally has filled the jail with addicts. According to the SBI, overdose deaths in NC are up over 300 percent. NC is ranked 13th of the 50 states for most prescribed pain meds, and 1 in 100 babies in NC are born having withdraw from drugs. County Commissioner Chair Greg Minton says there's no silver bullet, but we need to start with awareness and education at the local level.