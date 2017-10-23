Wilkes Student Group Anniversary
A Wilkes County Student Group is celebrating 10 years. United Teens in Action (UTA) started with a question: What would you do to make Wilkes better? Wilkes Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Cheek met with then Superintendent Steven Laws and Director of Development Dennis Huggins to discuss having a Youth Leadership group. Ten years later, they are celebrating over 200 of Wilkes County’s students answering the question. Through the decade, these young people have gained a greater understanding of their Wilkes community, and they have changed it. From the collective build of a house with Habitat to a student-read mentorship initiative, the United Teens In Action have emerged as a powerful group of active change makers that have created a legacy of service in Wilkes County. Happy 10 Anniversary UTA.
