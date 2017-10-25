Wilkes State of Emergency
According to Wilkes County Emergency Manager Suzanne Hamby, Wilkes County has declared a State of Emergency as of 1pm today/Tuesday. The Declaration allows the County and local officials to get access to more recovery services into the area and from the state as needed. The Declaration is in effect for 7 days or until further notice. Hamby also said that all roads are open, maybe with just one lane, but all roads are open. The local fire departments and DOT worked from yesterday/Monday afternoon immediately following the store until just after noon today to clear all roadways. While there were several injuries, no fatalities have been reported as the result of the Monday night storm.
