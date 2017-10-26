Ballots Coming to NC Farmers
North Carolina Farm Service Agency (FSA) has announced that the USDA will begin mailing ballots to eligible farmers and ranchers for the 2017 FSA County Committee elections on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Nearly 7,700 FSA County Committee members serve FSA offices nationwide. County committee members apply their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs; conservation programs; indemnity and disaster programs; emergency programs and eligibility. Producers must return ballots to their local FSA offices by Dec. 4, 2017, to ensure that their vote is counted. For more information, call the Wilkes FSA.
