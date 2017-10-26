Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Oct262017

Inclusive Play Park for ALL Children

DateThursday, October 26, 2017 at 12:10PM

An inclusive play park accessible to all children and their families opened Saturday morning at Fairplains Baptist Church, located on N.C. 18 North, North Wilkesboro. The 8,000-square-foot park at Fairplains Baptist Church has equipment that is custom designed for special needs children.  The park is accessible to all children and their families, regardless of age and ability.  At the dedication over the weekend, the all inclusive park at Fairplains Baptist was named Cameron’s Place in honor of Cameron Skabo who is the daughter of  Chris and Jodi Skabo.  The church took the park project on as a mission project and asked for help with funding from local businesses, churches, and individuals in Wilkes.  Fairplains Pastor David Dyer has always hoped the Park would serve to show the love of Jesus and the Gospel.

