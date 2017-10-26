Someone Shoots into Passing Cars
Sheriff's Deputies captured a man who shot into vehicles and tried to hijack another vehicle. According to Wilkes Sheriff Chris Shew, 22-year-old Jason Trent of Yadkinville shot two cars that were traveling on Kite Road in Millers Creek. He then jumped in a third car that was parked nearby and ordered the female driver to drive off. She refused and forced him out of the car. Deputies arrived shortly and arrested Trent who was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and vehicle break-in. Trent was taken to the Wilkes County Jail. No one was injured in the shooting; however, there were multiple bullet holes in two cars with damages totaling over $21,000.
