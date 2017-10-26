Subscribe to our Content

« Wilkes County Man Dies in Tree Cutting Accident | Main | Storm Damages Wilkes and Surrounding Areas »
Thursday
Oct262017

Someone Shoots into Passing Cars

DateThursday, October 26, 2017 at 12:11PM

Sheriff's Deputies captured a man who shot into vehicles and tried to hijack another vehicle.  According to Wilkes Sheriff Chris Shew, 22-year-old Jason Trent of Yadkinville shot two cars that were traveling on Kite Road in Millers Creek.  He then jumped in a third car that was parked nearby and ordered the female driver to drive off.  She refused and forced him out of the car.  Deputies arrived shortly and arrested Trent who was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and vehicle break-in.  Trent was taken to the Wilkes County Jail.  No one was injured in the shooting; however, there were multiple bullet holes in two cars with damages totaling over $21,000.

