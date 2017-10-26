Storm Damages Wilkes and Surrounding Areas
Wilkes County was one of a list of places damaged by the Monday storms in western NC. A section of US 64 in Henderson County was closed due to a mudslide. Downed power lines and trees closed multiple roads in Alexander, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland and Wilkes counties. High water submerged low bridges in Watauga County and flooded several secondary roads in Henderson and Polk County. At the Hickory Regional Airport, winds destroyed a hangar and overturned planes and cars. A retaining wall at the top parking lot of Chimney Rock State Park in Rutherford County collapsed from heavy rainfall and Chimney Rock will be closed until further notice. In addition to Wilkes--Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties also declared local states of emergency due to the storms. The formal declaration enables jurisdictions to seek state or federal aid if needed.
