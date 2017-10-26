Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Oct262017

Wake Forest Baptist Acquiring High Point Regional

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and UNC Health Care, the parent organization of High Point Regional Health, have signed a Letter of Intent in which Wake Forest Baptist would acquire and integrate High Point Regional and its affiliates into their regional health care system next summer. UNC Health Care, High Point Regional and Wake Forest Baptist designed this agreement to enhance coordination of care for the many patients served by both High Point Regional and Wake Forest Baptist and to help Triad patients receive care close to home.  Wake Forest and Wilkes Regional joined forces and on July 1, our local hospital became Wake Forest Baptist--Wilkes Medical Center.

